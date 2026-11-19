'Promote saving, India doesn't have khao, piyo...mauj karo culture': Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while hailing India's achievement of lifting nearly 50 crore people out of poverty, urged his council of ministers and secretaries to promote a culture of saving in India. He said Indian culture doesn't believe in "khao, piyo aur mauj karo" (eat, drink and have fun). The PM's emphasis on saving comes amid fears that those who have come out of poverty could fall back into destitution due to unplanned spending, sources told TOI.
Poverty success
Ending LWE, drug abuse next challenges
Modi lauded India's achievement of lifting millions out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, saying it calls for a "national celebration."
He attributed this success to the collective efforts of governments, officers, industries, and citizens.
The PM also spoke about ending Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in India and asked if drug abuse could be eliminated with similar determination.
Drug addiction
Drug addiction a personal commitment: Modi
"If because of our collective effort, we could achieve the maximum ever lifting of people from poverty and end LWE menace, can't we eliminate drug abuse? All this was achieved because of the contributions of all," he said.
He stressed that ending drug abuse is key to safeguarding future generations and should be a "personal commitment."
Home Secretary Govind Mohan presented plans to keep Naxalism at bay and tackle cybercrime during the meeting.
Government strategy
Whole of govt approach to tackle drug abuse
According to TOI, an official said the PM spoke about a "whole of govt approach" to tackle drug abuse, stressing the need for society's complete involvement.
This meeting came hours after his return from the ASEAN summit in Manila.
Presentations were made by 11 secretaries from various ministries, including finance and rural development, "to drive home the point that poverty reduction is the result of collective effort," the official said.