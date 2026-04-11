PM Modi announces 2L, 50k compensation after Vrindavan boat accident
India
A tragic boat accident in Vrindavan claimed 10 lives during a religious trip, after the boat, overloaded with over 30 people.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences on X and announced ₹200,000 compensation for each victim's family, plus ₹50,000 for those injured.
He also assured that local authorities are actively helping everyone affected.
Bhagwant Mann, Yogi Adityanath coordinate relief
Most victims were from Ludhiana and Jagraon in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is working closely with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to coordinate relief efforts, promising full support to the families.
Both states are staying in touch to make sure help reaches those who need it most.