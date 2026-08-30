PM Modi announces comprehensive strategic partnership with Uzbekistan, $5bn target
India
India and Uzbekistan are taking their friendship to the next level: Prime Minister Modi just announced a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both countries aiming for $5 billion in trade by 2030.
Meeting with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Modi highlighted how this move is all about boosting innovation, empowering young people, and sharing tech know-how.
India, Uzbekistan plan 30-day visa-free regime
This big step comes as the two nations gear up for their partnership's 15th anniversary in 2026.
They're planning deeper cooperation across digital tech, clean energy, nuclear power, defense co-development, and even easier travel with a 30-day visa-free regime.
Both leaders also agreed to keep working together on global platforms like BRICS and the U.N.