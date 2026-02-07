PM Modi begins Malaysia visit, joins Indian community event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Malaysia for a two-day official visit, returning the gesture after Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim visited India.
He got a warm welcome in Kuala Lumpur and kicked off his trip by joining a lively event with members of Malaysia's huge Indian community.
India-Malaysia ties to be strengthened further
This visit isn't just about handshakes—Modi's here to strengthen India-Malaysia ties on tech, healthcare, security, and more.
The leaders will talk big-picture issues like the Indo-Pacific strategy and regional partnerships (think ASEAN and IPEF), plus sign new agreements that could impact everything from jobs to global cooperation.
For young Indians watching global moves, it's another sign of how international connections can shape opportunities at home and abroad.