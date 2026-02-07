PM Modi begins Malaysia visit, joins Indian community event

India-Malaysia ties to be strengthened further

This visit isn't just about handshakes—Modi's here to strengthen India-Malaysia ties on tech, healthcare, security, and more.

The leaders will talk big-picture issues like the Indo-Pacific strategy and regional partnerships (think ASEAN and IPEF), plus sign new agreements that could impact everything from jobs to global cooperation.

For young Indians watching global moves, it's another sign of how international connections can shape opportunities at home and abroad.