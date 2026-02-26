PM Modi honored with 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'
India
During his recent trip to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopped into a car with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, showing off the strong bond between the two countries.
The visit was extra special as Modi addressed Israel's Parliament (the Knesset) and was honored with the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" for boosting India-Israel relations.
Modi's car rides with world leaders
Modi's car rides with world leaders aren't new—he's done it before with France's Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and even UK PM Keir Starmer.
The idea? Sharing a drive helps break the ice and build real connections beyond official meetings.
Plus, during this trip, the MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi and he praised Israel for its achievements and resilience.