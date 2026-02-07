PM Modi in Malaysia to boost India-Malaysia ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kuala Lumpur for a short but packed official visit, returning the favor after Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's visit to India (date not specified in source).
Modi got a warm airport welcome and jumped right into events celebrating the close ties between the two countries.
Talks on business, tech, security, education on agenda
This visit isn't just about handshakes—Modi and Anwar are set to talk business, tech, security, and education, aiming to boost jobs and innovation for both nations.
They'll meet top CEOs, exchange MoUs and joint statements (with semiconductors cited as a priority area), and push forward a partnership focused on trade, defense, energy, and more.
For young people especially, these moves could mean new opportunities in tech and global careers down the line.