PM Modi in Malaysia to boost India-Malaysia ties

Talks on business, tech, security, education on agenda

This visit isn't just about handshakes—Modi and Anwar are set to talk business, tech, security, and education, aiming to boost jobs and innovation for both nations.

They'll meet top CEOs, exchange MoUs and joint statements (with semiconductors cited as a priority area), and push forward a partnership focused on trade, defense, energy, and more.

For young people especially, these moves could mean new opportunities in tech and global careers down the line.