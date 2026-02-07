PM Modi in Malaysia: What to expect from his visit

Maritime cooperation, regional security, and more on trade

This visit is all about making India-Malaysia relations stronger—especially in tech, business, and travel.

With $19.85 billion in trade last year, Malaysia is already a key ASEAN partner for India.

Expect new deals on digital technologies and fresh semiconductor collaborations.

Plus, there's more coming up on maritime cooperation in the coming months—so there's more coming up on regional security and connectivity too.