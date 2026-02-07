PM Modi in Malaysia: What to expect from his visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kuala Lumpur for a two-day trip, marking his first visit since India and Malaysia upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.
He's meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to talk about everything from defense and digital technologies to semiconductors, healthcare, energy, and maritime cooperation.
Maritime cooperation, regional security, and more on trade
This visit is all about making India-Malaysia relations stronger—especially in tech, business, and travel.
With $19.85 billion in trade last year, Malaysia is already a key ASEAN partner for India.
Expect new deals on digital technologies and fresh semiconductor collaborations.
Plus, there's more coming up on maritime cooperation in the coming months—so there's more coming up on regional security and connectivity too.