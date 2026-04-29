PM Modi inaugurates 48 Varanasi projects 1,050cr, starts 112 5,300cr

Varanasi gets water, sewage, 500-bed hospital

Varanasi is getting a boost with cleaner water and sewage systems, a brand-new 500-bed hospital, and fresh market spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra.

There are also upgrades coming to popular ghats to make them more tourist-friendly.

Plus, milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy received over ₹105 crore as bonus, and there is a new railway line project connecting key junctions.