PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport Phase 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. The airport is the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) and one of India's largest greenfield aviation projects in recent years. The project was developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, with investments from Uttar Pradesh and India.

Project details Phase 1 to have 12 million capacity Phase 1 of NIA was developed at an investment of ₹11,282 crore. It includes one runway and one terminal with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. The cargo terminal can initially handle 2.5 lakh metric tons annually, expandable to 18 lakh metric tons. The full masterplan will eventually scale passenger capacity to 70 million per year, making Uttar Pradesh home to five international airports when fully operational.

Airline operations Three airlines confirm NIA operations IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have confirmed operations from NIA. The initial network will connect Noida with major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow and Dehradun. However, commercial flight operations are likely to start only in May due to pending regulatory approvals.

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Eco-friendly design LC3 cement used at NIA The terminal was designed by a consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP. Tata Projects Ltd was the EPC contractor for the project. NIA is India's first large-scale infrastructure project to use low-carbon LC3 cement in its construction. It aims for net-zero emissions through sustainable design and operational principles, with Tata Power supplying solar and wind power.

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