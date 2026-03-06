PM Modi launches ₹35,440cr agri-initiatives to boost self-sufficiency

Farmers at the center of India's development

These schemes are set to reach farmers across 100 selected districts.

There's a major push to grow more pulses like tur, urad, and masoor, meaning better nutrition for everyone and initiatives to boost pulse processing and associated rural employment.

Plus, measures to support farmers with seeds and inputs and training in sustainable farming are on the way.

As PM Modi put it: Farmers are central to India's development, with bigger budgets and fresh support aimed at making agriculture future-ready.