PM Modi launches ₹35,440cr agri-initiatives to boost self-sufficiency
On Friday, PM Modi rolled out two big farming initiatives, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission, worth a combined ₹35,440 crore.
The goal? Help India grow more of its own food, support farmers' incomes, and cut down on pulse imports.
The launch happened at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi.
Farmers at the center of India's development
These schemes are set to reach farmers across 100 selected districts.
There's a major push to grow more pulses like tur, urad, and masoor, meaning better nutrition for everyone and initiatives to boost pulse processing and associated rural employment.
Plus, measures to support farmers with seeds and inputs and training in sustainable farming are on the way.
As PM Modi put it: Farmers are central to India's development, with bigger budgets and fresh support aimed at making agriculture future-ready.