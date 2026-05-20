PM Modi meets Nordic leaders, launches Mission LIFE renewable partnership
India
At the third India-Nordic Summit, PM Modi met leaders from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland to boost teamwork on climate action, green technology, and innovation.
The group kicked off a new partnership to speed up renewable energy projects under India's Mission LIFE program.
EFTA $100 billion India investment pledge
EFTA nations are set to invest $100 billion in India: think cleaner energy, better supply chains, and more jobs.
There's also a push for joint Arctic research and easier movement for students and professionals between countries.
Plus, India is opening up its defense sector for Nordic investments to strengthen future collaborations.