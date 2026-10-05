PM Modi meets Swiss President Guy Parmelin in New Delhi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin held a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting comes as part of Parmelin's three-day state visit to India. Earlier in the day, President Parmelin paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat with his wife Caroline. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the visiting Swiss leader during his trip.
Diplomatic ties
Diplomatic ties based on shared democratic values: Parmelin
President Parmelin's visit aims to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Switzerland and India.
He said, "The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasize the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship."
He emphasized that diplomatic ties are based on "shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect."
Trade agreement
Visit coincides with 1st anniversary of TEPA's operationalisation
The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is a major free trade agreement between India and four EFTA member states: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Signed on March 10, 2024, the agreement came into force on October 1, 2025.
Parmelin highlighted that this visit coincides with the first anniversary of TEPA's operationalisation.
Economic partnership
Switzerland is India's main trade, investment partner among EFTA states
Switzerland is India's main trade and investment partner among EFTA member states.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the importance of regular high-level dialogues to maintain strong ties between both countries.
"India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations," the MEA said, adding that this visit will further strengthen bilateral relations by deepening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest.
Visit schedule
Parmelin to meet President Murmu
Parmelin's visit includes a high-level delegation of senior officials and business leaders.
He will meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a ceremonial banquet in his honor.
The visit is significant as it comes ahead of the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7, which marks the first anniversary of TEPA's operationalization.