PM Modi meets Assam MPs, discusses state flood situation
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Assam MPs to discuss the ongoing flood situation in the state. The deluge has impacted over 4.45 lakh people across six districts, submerging 631 villages. "I am praying for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting, adding that both central and state governments are working together for relief measures.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post after meeting Assam MPs
অসমৰ সাংসদসকলক সাক্ষাৎ কৰি ৰাজ্যখনৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰান্তৰ সাম্প্ৰতিক বান পৰিস্থিতি সম্পৰ্কে আলোচনা কৰিলো।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2026
ক্ষতিগ্ৰস্তসকললৈ সহায় আগবঢ়োৱাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত কেন্দ্ৰই অসম চৰকাৰৰ সৈতে ঘনিষ্ঠভাৱে কাম কৰি আছে। মই সকলোৰে সুৰক্ষা আৰু মঙ্গলৰ বাবে প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনাইছোঁ। pic.twitter.com/rKLLXWBZSp
Ongoing crisis
Naujan village among worst-hit in Sivasagar district
The flood situation is particularly bad in Assam's Sivasagar district, where homes have been inundated and roads submerged.
According to The Times of India, Naujan village is among the worst-hit areas, leaving hundreds of families without shelter or food.
Relief operations are underway, but access to safe drinking water remains a challenge for many.
Affected areas
631 villages submerged in floodwaters
Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that Charaideo district is the worst-affected, with around 1.88 lakh people impacted.
Sivasagar and Jorhat districts follow, affecting 1.44 lakh and 74,458 residents, respectively.
The ASDMA's Disaster Reporting and Information Management System shows that 631 villages in 21 revenue circles remain submerged under floodwaters.
Relief efforts
Relief camps set up for displaced families
Authorities have set up 90 relief camps, housing 28,695 displaced people. Another 94 relief distribution centers are providing essential supplies.
The floods have also severely affected agriculture, with over 37,139 hectares of crop area remaining submerged. Additionally, 26,679 animals have been washed away.
Damage to houses, roads, and public infrastructure has been reported across several districts.
Relief contributions
Assam MLAs, except Raijor Dal, to donate 1 month's salary
Assam Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that all legislators, except those from the Raijor Dal, will donate one month's salary for flood relief.
Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika said Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs would also contribute similarly.
A central team led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (disaster management) M Ramachandrudu visited Sivasagar to assess the situation.
Power restoration
Disinfection drives being conducted in flood-hit villages
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said power restoration is underway as floodwaters recede.
He noted a 25% reduction in families without power since morning.
"I will continue to share regular updates and keep you posted until power is restored to every affected household," he added.
Disinfection drives are also being conducted in flood-hit villages to prevent disease outbreaks.