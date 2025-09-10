PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand disaster areas

Central team's on-ground assessment

A central team is already in Uttarakhand, assessing damage and helping coordinate aid.

The state has asked for ₹5,702 crore from the Center to compensate for disaster losses and strengthen vulnerable infrastructure, including roads and irrigation systems.

Relief efforts—like ₹5 lakh compensation for victims' families and special healthcare for pregnant women—have been praised as models for other states.

But experts warn that leftover silt from landslides could raise future flood risks, so better forecasting and disaster planning are needed going forward.