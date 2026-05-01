PM Modi to make UAE stopover before Europe tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-nation tour of Europe from May 15-20. The visit will include stops in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Trade, security cooperation, and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia will be major topics of discussion during this trip. A brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also planned.

Energy focus UAE stopover to focus on energy security amid Iran-US tensions The UAE stopover is seen as an opportunity for India to secure its energy supplies amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The country is India's fifth-largest source of fuel, supplying nearly 6% of total crude imports. It is also the third-largest supplier of LPG and petroleum products. During this stopover, PM Modi will meet UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review bilateral relations and prepare for the upcoming BRICS Summit in September.

Bilateral relations Strengthening bilateral ties in the Netherlands and Sweden PM Modi's visit to the Netherlands will focus on strengthening bilateral ties in trade and the green economy. This will be his first in-person meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. In Sweden, the focus will be on enhancing collaboration in trade, innovation, and technology. The two countries have a joint action plan after hosting the first India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

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Summit agenda Third India-Nordic Summit in Norway The highlight of PM Modi's Europe tour will be the third India-Nordic Summit in Norway. The summit will bring together leaders from India, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland to discuss green growth and sustainable development. It was earlier scheduled for mid-May 2025 but was canceled due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

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