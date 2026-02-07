PM Modi to visit Malaysia today, focus on trade ties
Prime Minister Modi is visiting Kuala Lumpur this Saturday to strengthen India-Malaysia relations.
Invited by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, he'll focus on boosting trade, defense, and tech partnerships.
A big moment will be the India-Malaysia CEOs Forum, where Modi connects with business leaders and the local Indian community.
India-Malaysia talks to cover several key sectors
Modi and Ibrahim will discuss new deals in trade, investment, and maritime cooperation—including a payments partnership between India's NPCI and Malaysia's PayNet.
They are looking at firming up memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the semiconductor industry, covering R&D, fabrication and testing centers.
Defense talks are key too, with possible aircraft sales and submarine upgrades in the mix.
They are looking at firming up memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for disaster management, training standards and certification for seafarers.