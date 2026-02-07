PM Modi to visit Malaysia today, focus on trade ties

India-Malaysia talks to cover several key sectors

Modi and Ibrahim will discuss new deals in trade, investment, and maritime cooperation—including a payments partnership between India's NPCI and Malaysia's PayNet.

They are looking at firming up memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the semiconductor industry, covering R&D, fabrication and testing centers.

Defense talks are key too, with possible aircraft sales and submarine upgrades in the mix.

They are looking at firming up memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for disaster management, training standards and certification for seafarers.