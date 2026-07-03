PM Modi urges Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to follow 5 resolutions

Amarnath Yatra began July 3

The 57-day pilgrimage kicked off on July 3 and wraps up August 28. Devotees trek to the famous Amarnath cave shrine to see the sacred ice Shivling of Lord Shiva.

You can take either the scenic Pahalgam route or the steeper Baltal path.

Organized by local authorities and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, this yatra draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims every year.