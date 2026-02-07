PM Modi welcomed in Malaysia with cultural performances
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim came together in Kuala Lumpur for "Selamat Datang Modi Ji," a lively celebration of the Indian community's deep roots in Malaysia.
The event brought out plenty of excitement, with cultural performances and a real sense of connection between both countries.
This visit also highlights India and Malaysia's growing partnership since 2024.
Strengthening ties
Modi's two-day trip isn't just about celebrations—it's also about boosting teamwork in trade, defense, and especially tech like semiconductors.
He's meeting with Ibrahim to talk fresh ideas and build on existing partnerships, showing how India is stepping up its engagement across Southeast Asia.