PM Modi welcomed in Malaysia with cultural performances India Feb 07, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim came together in Kuala Lumpur for "Selamat Datang Modi Ji," a lively celebration of the Indian community's deep roots in Malaysia.

The event brought out plenty of excitement, with cultural performances and a real sense of connection between both countries.

This visit also highlights India and Malaysia's growing partnership since 2024.