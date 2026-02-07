PM Modi's age joke at Pariksha Pe Charcha goes viral India Feb 07, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who just turned 75, got candid about age during his Pariksha Pe Charcha chat.

When someone congratulated him on reaching 75, he replied, "No, 25 are still left. I don't count the years that have passed; I count the years that are still left."

It's his way of saying he's focused on the future, not the number.