PM Modi's age joke at Pariksha Pe Charcha goes viral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who just turned 75, got candid about age during his Pariksha Pe Charcha chat.
When someone congratulated him on reaching 75, he replied, "No, 25 are still left. I don't count the years that have passed; I count the years that are still left."
It's his way of saying he's focused on the future, not the number.
BJP convention on retiring at 75
The BJP had a convention that leaders should retire at 75—a practice cited in discussions about veterans such as LK Advani.
But party leaders have said the convention does not apply to Modi, who turned 75 on September 17, 2025.
BJP leaders rejected a retirement clause, while the RSS described Mohan Bhagwat's remark as a witticism rather than a call for retirements.
Opposition leaders question exception for Modi
Some opposition leaders are calling out the exception for Modi—Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Congress's Abhishek Singhvi say rules should be for everyone.
But top BJP figures like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh insist there's no such restriction for the PM and back him to keep leading.