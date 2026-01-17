PM Modi's Assam visit kicks off with vibrant Bodo dance and roadshow
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Assam on Saturday, starting his two-day visit with a lively roadshow from Guwahati airport to Azara.
The highlight? Over 10,000 Bodo dancers from across 23 districts came together at Sarusajai Stadium for the traditional Bagurumba dance, celebrating Assam's rich culture and diversity.
Why should you care?
Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the ₹6,957 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor—a major project intended to ensure uninterrupted movement of animals in Kaziranga National Park.
Officials say it will reduce human-wildlife conflict and improve movement of wildlife between habitats.
Plus, it'll make travel through Upper Assam smoother for everyone.