PM Narendra Modi accepts FAO Agricola Medal for Indian farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just received the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations's Agricola Medal (FAO), the highest honor for contributions to global food security and sustainable agriculture.
Instead of keeping the spotlight, he dedicated it to India's farmers, calling out their nonstop work in making the country stronger.
Modi thanks FAO, praises farming programs
Modi thanked the FAO and highlighted how government programs are helping improve farming, boost food security, and support farmers' livelihoods.
"This honor is not just for me but for every farmer in India who works tirelessly to feed our nation. I dedicate this medal to them," PM Modi said during his address.
The event also touched on tough issues like climate change and finding smarter ways to manage resources together.