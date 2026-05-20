PM Narendra Modi accepts FAO Agricola Medal for Indian farmers

Modi thanks FAO, praises farming programs

Modi thanked the FAO and highlighted how government programs are helping improve farming, boost food security, and support farmers' livelihoods.

"This honor is not just for me but for every farmer in India who works tirelessly to feed our nation. I dedicate this medal to them," PM Modi said during his address.

The event also touched on tough issues like climate change and finding smarter ways to manage resources together.