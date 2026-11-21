PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow says skills valued over degrees
At the fifth National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, PM Modi said the world is now valuing practical skills over just degrees, especially as AI grows.
He spotlighted how India's artisans and workers in the Gulf have contributed to the construction of modern cities, and how Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are opening doors for young people.
Modi defends ITI vocational choices
Modi called out the old stigma around vocational courses, saying parents shouldn't feel embarrassed if their kids choose ITIs instead of universities.
He pointed out that India's traditional skills deserve more respect, adding, "no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill."
He also mentioned a real shortage of plumbers as proof that hands-on training really matters for today's job market.