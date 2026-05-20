PM Narendra Modi likely to chair full council meeting Thursday
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the full Council of Ministers this Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
With the government nearing two years into its third term, this session is being seen as a key midterm check-in, bringing together all top ministers to take stock of how things are going.
Council to review projects and coordination
The focus will be on reviewing big government projects (think welfare schemes and infrastructure upgrades) and checking how smoothly everything is running across ministries.
These full council meetings usually help Prime Minister Modi set new goals and make sure everyone's working together toward the government's main priorities for the months ahead.