PM Narendra Modi prays to Maa Brahmacharini during Navratri
India
On the second day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga.
He highlighted the significance of the second day of Navratri and prayed for courage, determination, and self-control for everyone celebrating.
Modi posts 'Chamundi Songs' on YouTube
Modi also wished people a happy Navratri on social media, sharing a Sanskrit shloka praising Maa Ambika's power.
To keep the festive spirit alive online, he posted "Chamundi Songs" on YouTube, bringing together tradition and technology to connect with more people while celebrating Navratri's rich heritage.