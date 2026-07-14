PM Narendra Modi to launch Chandigarh ₹4,600cr road health projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chandigarh on July 17 to launch major road and health projects worth over ₹4,600 crore.
The highlights: a new Zirakpur Bypass and the Mohali IT City-Kurali Expressway, plus upgraded health facilities at PGIMER.
It's his first visit since late 2024.
Zirakpur bypass Mohali expressway PGIMER upgrades
The six-lane Zirakpur Bypass aims to cut down traffic jams in Zirakpur and Panchkula by linking NH-7 and NH-5.
The Mohali IT City-Kurali Expressway offers a speedy, signal-free drive up to 100km per hour.
At PGIMER, there'll be two new centers, one for neuroscience and another for mother and child care, each with 300 beds.
Modi will also lay the foundation for a critical care block with 150 beds, boosting emergency preparedness and multidisciplinary critical care services.