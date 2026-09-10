PM Narendra Modi to speak at BRICS Business Forum Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi this Friday.
Big names like Huawei, Alibaba, Emirates Airline, and Embraer are expected to attend, along with about 1,000 international delegates.
The event is all about resilience, innovation, teamwork, and sustainability, basically tackling some of the big challenges facing global business.
BRICS talks could shape future cooperation
The forum will dive into topics like trade, agricultural security, investment, and the digital economy.
Ahead of the 18th Brics Summit, about 350 meetings on various tracks took place in nearly 25 cities under India's chairship this year, Modi and other leaders will wrap things up in a special session.
With Brics-plus countries making up around 26% of global trade, these talks could shape how countries work together going forward.