PM Narendra Modi unveils 75th anniversary coin at IIT Kharagpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by IIT Kharagpur on Saturday to unveil a commemorative coin, celebrating the institute's 75th anniversary.
Since opening its doors in 1951, IIT Kharagpur has been a major force in shaping India's tech and innovation scene.
PM Modi inspects IIT Kharagpur medtech
During his visit, PM Modi chatted with 75 students as part of the 75 Voices for Viksit Bharat initiative.
He checked out the institute's affordable medical tech and healthcare access, highlighting how IIT Kharagpur is tackling real problems and driving change through research and innovation.