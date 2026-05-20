PMC probes after 6-year-old Priyanshi Bagade dies during eye surgery
A tragic incident in Pune has left many shaken: a six-year-old girl, Priyanshi Bagade, passed away during an eye surgery at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on May 18.
The hospital called the event "extremely unfortunate" and is now under investigation by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has demanded all medical records within a day.
The surgery was reportedly linked to an earlier cataract procedure.
Hospital probes, family files police complaint
The hospital has started an internal probe to figure out what went wrong.
Priyanshi's family filed a police complaint, alleging negligence, but an official case will only be filed after a medical board reviews everything.
The PMC is also checking if the hospital followed all required laws.
After the postmortem, her family returned to their hometown in Gondia district.