PMC tears down JM Road RCC classes after Motegaonkar arrest India May 20, 2026

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started tearing down RCC Classes on JM Road, days after Shivraj Motegaonkar was arrested for allegedly leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.

The institute also faced action for skipping ₹3.2 crore in taxes and making unauthorized changes to its building and parking.