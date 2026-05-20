PMC tears down JM Road RCC classes after Motegaonkar arrest
India
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started tearing down RCC Classes on JM Road, days after Shivraj Motegaonkar was arrested for allegedly leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.
The institute also faced action for skipping ₹3.2 crore in taxes and making unauthorized changes to its building and parking.
CBI recovers leaked NEET-UG paper
Motegaonkar was arrested after a seven-hour interrogation, and the CBI later recovered a leaked NEET-UG question paper from his mobile phone during raids.
This scandal forced the nationwide exam's cancelation and rescheduling.
Meanwhile, PMC is now investigating his other properties in Pune.