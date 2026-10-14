Police arrest Parvinder Singh Jhota murder suspect in Salasar Rajasthan
Police have caught the main suspect behind the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, a well-known anti-drug activist.
The arrest happened in Salasar, Rajasthan, after Jhota was shot dead in a confrontation at a medical store in Mansa linked to a drug dispute.
A demolition exercise began at a property linked to the accused in Mansa, with police present to maintain law and order.
Mansa protests demand stricter drug enforcement
Jhota's killing has sparked big protests in Mansa, with people demanding justice and tougher action against illegal drugs.
Known for openly confronting chemist shop owners over suspected sales of addictive medicines and speaking publicly about his own struggles with substance abuse, Jhota brought serious attention to the fight against drugs in his area.
Police presence has increased as tensions run high and the investigation continues.