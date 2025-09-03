Poonch encounter: Security forces intensify search for terrorists India Sep 03, 2025

Security teams in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have amped up their search efforts after stopping a terrorist infiltration along the Line of Control on September 1, 2024.

The Army, SOG, and CRPF are working together, zeroing in on Manjakote and Mankote sectors based on inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.