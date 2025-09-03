Next Article
Poonch encounter: Security forces intensify search for terrorists
Security teams in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have amped up their search efforts after stopping a terrorist infiltration along the Line of Control on September 1, 2024.
The Army, SOG, and CRPF are working together, zeroing in on Manjakote and Mankote sectors based on inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.
Search operations continue in the area
On Tuesday, joint squads searched areas like Soyian Katha, Banjola forest, Khanetar Mohalla, and Dupriana—part of an operation that's been running since August 30, 2024.
Even with tricky weather making things harder, the forces are staying focused on keeping Poonch safe for everyone living there.