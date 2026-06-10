Post on X claims Trapit Bansal received $100 million Meta offer
India
A post on X claims Trapit Bansal, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, landed a $100 million job offer from Meta, turning heads on social media.
Bansal's story starts with a modest salary at Accenture and ends up at one of tech's biggest companies, showing just how valuable AI skills have become.
IIT Kanpur to Meta via OpenAI
Bansal studied math and stats at IIT Kanpur, then earned his master's degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from UMass.
He worked at Accenture and IISc Bangalore, interned at Facebook, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, then spent three years at OpenAI before joining Meta in a top AI role.
Another user put it, "Proof that deep RL + reasoning skills still pay like crazy."