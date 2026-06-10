Post on X claims Trapit Bansal received $100 million Meta offer

IIT Kanpur to Meta via OpenAI

Bansal studied math and stats at IIT Kanpur, then earned his master's degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from UMass.

He worked at Accenture and IISc Bangalore, interned at Facebook, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, then spent three years at OpenAI before joining Meta in a top AI role.

Another user put it, "Proof that deep RL + reasoning skills still pay like crazy."