Karur stampede: Eyewitness accounts reveal chaos, panic before tragedy struck

A political rally in Karur turned tragic on Saturday evening as a stampede killed 39 people, including women and children, and left dozens injured. The incident took place at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally where people gathered to see actor-turned-politician Vijay , known fondly as Vijay Mama to his fans. Eyewitness accounts and victim families have detailed several factors that contributed to the disaster.

Initial chaos Family of 4 waited to see Vijay Vinod Kumar, the brother-in-law of a victim, recounted how a family of four waited to see Vijay. "There was a power cut from 7 to 7:30pm... The crowd surged just ahead of his arrival," he said. His sister-in-law and her two children died on the spot due to suffocation. Another victim, Jayanti (45), died while attending the rally with her son Ashwin Kumaran (20).

Emergency chaos No ambulances, water supply; venue littered with shoes, crushed bottles Ashwin alleged that police and TVK volunteers were unable to help due to their own injuries. "No one was telling us where ambulances were. There was no water supply, and the road was very narrow and constricted," he said. The venue was littered with shoes, crushed water bottles, torn flags, broken poles, and debris. Many people were pushed into low-lying sewerage while trying to escape, or climbed onto thatched roofs only to fall down.