Powerful Maharashtra system restores monsoon, deficit drops to 14%
India
Good news: India's southwest monsoon is back in action, cutting the nationwide rainfall deficit to just 14%.
This turnaround is thanks to a powerful weather system over Maharashtra, pulling in moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, making it the season's strongest so far.
Central and western states see relief
Central and western states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan are finally getting much-needed rain.
While these areas have seen a marked improvement, southern and eastern regions still need more.
Forecasters say new weather systems forming soon could bring even more rain in August: great news for water supplies and crops.