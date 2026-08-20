Prayagraj floods inundate neighborhoods as Rambagh services shifted to Jhunsi

Prayagraj is dealing with serious flooding after days of heavy rain; neighborhoods like Alopibagh and Daraganj have waterlogged streets and ground-floor houses that are inundated.

Train routes are disrupted too, with Rambagh station's services moved to Jhunsi because the tracks are waterlogged.

Rescue teams have been busy, including recovering a drowning victim in Naini, and officials are urging everyone to stay away from flooded spots for their own safety.