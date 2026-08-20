Prayagraj floods inundate neighborhoods as Rambagh services shifted to Jhunsi
Prayagraj is dealing with serious flooding after days of heavy rain; neighborhoods like Alopibagh and Daraganj have waterlogged streets and ground-floor houses that are inundated.
Train routes are disrupted too, with Rambagh station's services moved to Jhunsi because the tracks are waterlogged.
Rescue teams have been busy, including recovering a drowning victim in Naini, and officials are urging everyone to stay away from flooded spots for their own safety.
Uttar Pradesh inspects 82,259 school vehicles
Meanwhile, as part of the "Mission Safe Future" campaign, 82,259 school vehicles across Uttar Pradesh are being inspected.
6,066 vehicles failed fitness tests, and penalties were handed out in 1,428 cases.
Authorities say they have also checked backgrounds for 27,066 school vehicle drivers to help keep students safe on the road.