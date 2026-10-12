President Droupadi Murmu appoints 6 new governors for 6 states
India
Big update from Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu just switched out governors in six states.
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is now heading Tamil Nadu, while Om Prakash Mathur moves to Keralam.
Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim also get new faces: Braj Mohan Ram, Sudha Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen, and Dushyant Gautam are stepping in as the new governors.
Previous governors' next roles unannounced
The previous governors (Kambhampati, Gehlot, and Singh) are moving on but their next roles have not been announced yet.
This shuffle signals a fresh chapter for these states' leadership.