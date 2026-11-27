President Droupadi Murmu begins 2 day visit to Kerala
President Droupadi Murmu is in Kerala for a quick but eventful trip. She landed at Cochin International Airport, greeted by the state's governor and chief minister.
The visit is a two-day visit during which she will attend various events and visit religious places.
President Murmu visits Vaidyaratnam, Guruvayur, Kannur
Murmu will join the 50th anniversary celebrations at Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College in Thrissur and stop by Guruvayur's Sree Krishna Temple for prayers.
On day two, she will head north to Kannur to attend the Indian Naval Academy's passing out parade.
Security across key districts is tight, with traffic changes to keep things running smoothly.