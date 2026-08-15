President Droupadi Murmu hosts Independence Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu threw the annual Independence Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking India's 80th Independence Day.

Big names like Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined in.

The event kicked off with 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, both nods to the country's long fight for independence.