President Droupadi Murmu hosts Independence Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu threw the annual Independence Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking India's 80th Independence Day.
Big names like Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined in.
The event kicked off with 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, both nods to the country's long fight for independence.
Chief Justice Surya Kant among attendees
The guest list was packed: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, plus inspiring folks like para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone.
Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid her respects at the National War Memorial.
Over at Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi said, "Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai," as people across India joined in celebrations.