President Droupadi Murmu prays to Guruvayurappan at Guruvayur temple
President Droupadi Murmu stopped by the Sreeakrishna temple in Guruvayur on Friday, where she offered prayers and made a traditional offering to Lord Guruvayurappan.
She was joined by her daughter Nityashree and Governor Om Prakash Mathur, making it a special family moment after the temple's afternoon rituals.
President Murmu receives prasadam and sculptures
Temple authorities greeted President Murmu with traditional honors at the entrance, and she took time to chat with some of the devotees who had gathered.
Her visit included receiving prasadam like kalabham and special payasam (classic temple treats), and she was gifted wooden and Lord Krishna sculptures as mementos before waving goodbye to everyone.