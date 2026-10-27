President Droupadi Murmu to mark Haryana's 60th anniversary November 1

Expect tight security, with extra police and medical teams stationed around the venue.

The city is getting a quick makeover: think road repair and spruced-up streets.

There will also be a huge exhibition showing off Haryana's journey in sports, farming, industry, and culture.

Plus, President Murmu will visit Maa Bhadrakali Temple and attend a special ceremony to commemorate the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand's sacrifice at Kurukshetra Gurukul.