President Droupadi Murmu to mark Haryana's 60th anniversary November 1
India
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Kurukshetra University on November 1 to celebrate Haryana's 60th anniversary.
The big day will be packed with events, and local officials are making sure everything runs smoothly.
Kurukshetra plans security, exhibition and ceremonies
Expect tight security, with extra police and medical teams stationed around the venue.
The city is getting a quick makeover: think road repair and spruced-up streets.
There will also be a huge exhibition showing off Haryana's journey in sports, farming, industry, and culture.
Plus, President Murmu will visit Maa Bhadrakali Temple and attend a special ceremony to commemorate the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand's sacrifice at Kurukshetra Gurukul.