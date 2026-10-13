President appoints 6 governors, emphasizes OBC-Dalit representation

Sudha Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. A former Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Mahendragarh, she is a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board.

She holds an MSc and PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee and was on the National Commission for Backward Classes between 2019 and 2022.

A Yadav OBC leader, she entered politics after her husband Sukhbir Singh Yadav was martyred in the Kargil War.