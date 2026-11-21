Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends Manila visit, pushes Indo-Pacific cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up a busy trip to Manila, joining three major summits: the ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit, and Quad Summit.
The main focus? Teaming up with Southeast Asian and Indo-Pacific countries on issues like security, trade, and keeping the region stable.
Modi's visit signals India's push to play a bigger role in shaping what happens next in this part of the world.
ASEAN-India free e-visas, Quad cybersecurity plans
The ASEAN-India Summit marked 35 years of partnership and looked at new ways to boost economic ties: think free e-visas for ASEAN visitors and cyber forensics training.
Over at the Quad Summit, leaders rolled out plans for better maritime surveillance and stronger cybersecurity to tackle supply chain hiccups and keep things peaceful.
All in all, these meetings showed India is serious about working together for growth and security across the region.