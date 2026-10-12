Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets startup founders on Chennai Metro
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopped on the Chennai Metro and spent the ride meeting more than 15 startup founders.
As they traveled between Porur Bypass and Poonamallee, entrepreneurs pitched their ideas directly to Modi, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay also present.
Founders pitched satellite and AI innovations
Founders shared innovations like satellite tools for tracking construction and monitoring the environment: ideas that caught Modi's interest for their potential in building better roads and bridges.
There were also AI solutions to improve airports and even a nano-satellite launch by Grahaa Space.
Modi encouraged Mr. Ramesh to contribute to the space economy and said the government would support emerging sectors such as space.