Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges fintech expansion, cites 7.8% growth
India
Prime Minister Modi spoke at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, spotlighting India's strong 7.8% GDP growth and the country's big leaps in digital finance, even with global ups and downs.
He addressed fintech leaders and urged them to take FinTech beyond payments to credit, insurance, savings, investments, and pensions.
Narendra Modi marks UPI 10th anniversary
Modi encouraged fintech to go beyond payments (think credit, insurance, and investments) while keeping cybersecurity and consumer protection front and center.
He celebrated UPI's 10th anniversary, sharing that it now runs in 11 countries with about 50,000 UPI transactions at that moment.
Looking ahead, he urged everyone to tap into new tech like Agentic AI and quantum computing to keep India leading the way in fintech.