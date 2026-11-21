Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges IIT Kharagpur students embrace challenge
PM Modi spoke at IIT Kharagpur's platinum jubilee, encouraging students to break limits and face obstacles head-on.
He shared his own philosophy, "I am a person whose habit is to challenge the challenges," and said this attitude has fueled India's progress over the past 12 years.
Narendra Modi stresses 'Nation First' priority
Modi urged the students and the faculty of IIT Kharagpur to put "Nation First," linking personal growth with national development.
He pointed out how government efforts have helped lift 500 million people out of poverty and spotlighted India's strides in fields like semiconductors and space.
Wrapping up, he said he's confident IIT Kharagpur will help drive India's vision for a developed nation by 2047 through research and innovation.