Probe into Nida Khan at Nashik TCS widens to Malaysia
India
A case at the Nashik TCS office is making headlines, with allegations that Nida Khan, the key accused, introduced one of the complainants to Islamic rituals, giving her a burqa and a book.
The investigation has now widened beyond Nashik, as authorities look into possible connections in Malegaon and even Malaysia.
Investigators allege Malaysia job link
Investigators say the accused may have helped the complainant get a job in Malaysia through contacts in Malegaon. Another accused, Danish Sheikh, reportedly managed key documents for this process.
Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer argues there's no law against religious conversion in Maharashtra and denies any wrongdoing.
Khan remains absconding after her anticipatory bail plea; her next court hearing is set for May 2.