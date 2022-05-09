India

Delhi: Supreme Court raps officials over Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive

The Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive comes days after similar exercise carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday launched an "anti-encroachment drive" in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of South Delhi, prompting residents to stage a protest. Moreover, the Supreme Court pulled up the SDMC officials, asking them why a demolition drive was initiated in the area when a hearing in the matter was scheduled in the apex court at 2:00 pm on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes in the backdrop of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) bulldozing alleged illegal structures in the Jahangirpuri area last month.

The NDMC's actions were criticized and the demolition stopped hours after the Supreme Court order.

The Jahangirpuri drive was carried out right after the area witnessed communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16).

Statement Will remove encroachments wherever they are: SDMC

Earlier, Rajpal Singh, the BJP councilor and the SDMC's central zone standing committee chief, had stated that the municipality will do its job and encroachments will be eliminated. "Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony, or Shaheen Bagh," he had told ANI.

Plan 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas

The SDMC has reportedly devised a 10-day plan intended to eliminate encroachments from a few areas, including Shaheen Bagh. Last month, the NDMC had faced harsh criticism from a few social rights organizations and opposition parties after it demolished structures in the Jahangirpuri area. The anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri was, however, halted following the Supreme Court's intervention.

Supreme Court CPI(M), hawkers union petitioned SC against SDMC

To recall, the matter concerning the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive had reached Supreme Court after the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union petitioned the court on Saturday against the civic body. The plea also termed the drive a "violation of principles of natural justice, statutes, and the Constitution." The petitioners argued they were neither unlawful occupiers nor encroachers, as the respondents—the SDMC and others—claimed.

Background SDMC's month-long demolition drive to remove illegal occupancy

To recall, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan last month said that the civic body had started a month-long demolition campaign to remove unlawful constructions from government property, roads, and walkways. Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri, and Shaheen Bagh would be among the areas targeted for demolition, according to him.

Reaction Authorities deliberately disturbing law and order: AAP MLA

Meanwhile, AAP's Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, reached Shaheen Bagh amid uproar over the SDMC's demolition plans. He said the action was being undertaken to "deliberately disturb law and order." "It is a CPWD [Central Public Works Department] road. MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] has nothing to do with it. People have left space in front of their roads," Wazib, a councilor, told India Today.