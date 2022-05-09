Delhi: Supreme Court raps officials over Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday launched an "anti-encroachment drive" in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of South Delhi, prompting residents to stage a protest. Moreover, the Supreme Court pulled up the SDMC officials, asking them why a demolition drive was initiated in the area when a hearing in the matter was scheduled in the apex court at 2:00 pm on Monday.
- This comes in the backdrop of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) bulldozing alleged illegal structures in the Jahangirpuri area last month.
- The NDMC's actions were criticized and the demolition stopped hours after the Supreme Court order.
- The Jahangirpuri drive was carried out right after the area witnessed communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16).
Earlier, Rajpal Singh, the BJP councilor and the SDMC's central zone standing committee chief, had stated that the municipality will do its job and encroachments will be eliminated. "Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony, or Shaheen Bagh," he had told ANI.
The SDMC has reportedly devised a 10-day plan intended to eliminate encroachments from a few areas, including Shaheen Bagh. Last month, the NDMC had faced harsh criticism from a few social rights organizations and opposition parties after it demolished structures in the Jahangirpuri area. The anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri was, however, halted following the Supreme Court's intervention.
To recall, the matter concerning the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive had reached Supreme Court after the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union petitioned the court on Saturday against the civic body. The plea also termed the drive a "violation of principles of natural justice, statutes, and the Constitution." The petitioners argued they were neither unlawful occupiers nor encroachers, as the respondents—the SDMC and others—claimed.
To recall, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan last month said that the civic body had started a month-long demolition campaign to remove unlawful constructions from government property, roads, and walkways. Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri, and Shaheen Bagh would be among the areas targeted for demolition, according to him.
Meanwhile, AAP's Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, reached Shaheen Bagh amid uproar over the SDMC's demolition plans. He said the action was being undertaken to "deliberately disturb law and order." "It is a CPWD [Central Public Works Department] road. MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] has nothing to do with it. People have left space in front of their roads," Wazib, a councilor, told India Today.