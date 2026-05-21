Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan shot dead in PoK 

Profile

Burhan moved to Pakistan in 2017

Burhan, who was originally named Arjumand Gulzar Dar and hailed from Pulwama, had been declared a terrorist by India's Union Home Ministry in 2022. Burhan moved to Pakistan in 2017 under the guise of higher studies but soon joined the banned terror group Al-Badr. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a commander. He eventually returned to Kashmir and became involved in radicalizing and indoctrinating young people. His network in South Kashmir expanded from Pulwama to Shopian.