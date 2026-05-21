Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan shot dead in PoK
What's the story
Hamza Burhan, a key figure of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Al-Badr and an Over Ground Worker (OGW) during the Pulwama terror attack, has been killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Burhan, known as 'Doctor,' was shot multiple times during the attack in Muzaffarabad. His death is seen as a major blow to Al-Badr's propaganda and recruitment network in Jammu and Kashmir. Per News18, security sources said Burhan was instrumental in creating posters, videos and online material for recruiting local youth.
Profile
Burhan moved to Pakistan in 2017
Burhan, who was originally named Arjumand Gulzar Dar and hailed from Pulwama, had been declared a terrorist by India's Union Home Ministry in 2022. Burhan moved to Pakistan in 2017 under the guise of higher studies but soon joined the banned terror group Al-Badr. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a commander. He eventually returned to Kashmir and became involved in radicalizing and indoctrinating young people. His network in South Kashmir expanded from Pulwama to Shopian.
Attack
Pulwama attack was one of deadliest attacks
The Pulwama attack was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). On February 14, 2019, a JeM terrorist drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel. The attack prompted the Indian Air Force to conduct a surgical strike in Balakot, Pakistan, further escalating tensions between the two nations.