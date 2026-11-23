Auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune are planning a citywide strike this Monday, November 23, 2026, from 11am to around 2 to 3pm protesting against app-based bike-taxis like Rapido and Uber.

Expect major transport hiccups, especially in busy spots like JM Road, Deccan, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The unions will also stage protests at the offices of key local politicians.