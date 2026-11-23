Pune auto-rickshaw drivers to strike today over bike-taxi apps
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune are planning a citywide strike this Monday, November 23, 2026, from 11am to around 2 to 3pm protesting against app-based bike-taxis like Rapido and Uber.
Expect major transport hiccups, especially in busy spots like JM Road, Deccan, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
The unions will also stage protests at the offices of key local politicians.
Unions demand Maharashtra scrap bike-taxi policy
Unions say bike-taxi apps are cutting into their earnings by operating without proper permissions and taking away passengers.
They are calling on the Maharashtra government to scrap its current bike-taxi policy and crack down on these services, arguing their livelihoods are at risk even after previous government action.