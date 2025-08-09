Next Article
Pune: Daylight robbery at jeweler's shop near police station
On Friday afternoon, three masked men pulled off a bold daylight robbery at Ashapura Jewellers in Pune's Sainathnagar—just hours after the area's new police station was inaugurated.
Armed with an iron rod and what looked like a gun, they threatened the shop owner and made off with three grams of gold worth ₹30,000.
Police are on the hunt for suspects
Deputy Commissioner Somay Munde shared that special teams are already on the hunt for the suspects.
Police are checking CCTV footage from nearby shops to track them down, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The search is on to catch those responsible and recover the stolen gold.